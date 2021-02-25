FIL Ltd Acquires 1,938 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 224.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NYSE VFC opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -630.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

