FIL Ltd Has $194,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $50.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.