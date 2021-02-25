FIL Ltd Invests $715,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

LI stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

