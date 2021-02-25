First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,886 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renasant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Renasant by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $201,850.00. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNST opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

