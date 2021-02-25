First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,186 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Upland Software worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.5% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 134,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of UPLD opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.