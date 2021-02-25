First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of General American Investors worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $200,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

NYSE GAM opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.