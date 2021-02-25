First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IES by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 10,018.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in IES by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.