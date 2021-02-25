First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

