First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of SPX worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SPX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SPX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC opened at $57.65 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

