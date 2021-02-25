Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -342.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $6,383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.