Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $212.00 at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -342.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

