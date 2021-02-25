Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 9.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.77. 3,912,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,905,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSX. Aegis increased their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

