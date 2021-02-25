Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $480,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.