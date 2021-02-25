Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Up 9.1%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.47. 871,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 634,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

