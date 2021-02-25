Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.95 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

