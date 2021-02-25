Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

