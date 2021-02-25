Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

