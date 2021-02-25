Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $172.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.44.

FRPT opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

