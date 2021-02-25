Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

