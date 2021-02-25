Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Huttig Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBP opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

