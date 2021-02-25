Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETM stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $698.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

