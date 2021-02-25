Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

