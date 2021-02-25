GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.91.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.