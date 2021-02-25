Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.44. 1,233,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 388,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

