Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 15.1% Higher

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.26. 1,178,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 817,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

