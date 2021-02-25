Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan Sells 1,650 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

