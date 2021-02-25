GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 985,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 165,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

