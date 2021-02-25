Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,013.07 ($13.24) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 42971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.88).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 928.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 809.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

