Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

