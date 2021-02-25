Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 1,093,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 743,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

