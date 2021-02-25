Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 134,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 133,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

HNGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Hanger alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $854.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 767,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 181,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.