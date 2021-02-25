Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,262,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

