HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 132,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,390. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

