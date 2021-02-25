Herbalist Token 1-Day Volume Tops $920.00 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 161.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $156,934.44 and $920.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Herbalist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002504 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token Token Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

