Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 993,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.