Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $75.15 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.