Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.