Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

