Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CFO Thomas E. Stiehle Sells 7,000 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HII opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $235.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
