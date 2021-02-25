IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $503.14

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.14 ($6.57) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.17). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 109,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 503.14. The firm has a market cap of £464.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50.

In related news, insider John S. Charlton sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total transaction of £217,536 ($284,212.18). Also, insider Paul Elliott Fineman sold 87,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £528,189.20 ($690,082.57). Insiders have sold a total of 216,077 shares of company stock worth $131,371,331 in the last three months.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.