Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Bank of America

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.65.

IMO stock opened at C$29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

