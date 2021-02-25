Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Infinera stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,595,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

