Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of INFN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.