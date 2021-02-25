Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

