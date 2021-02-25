Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

INFN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,595,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

