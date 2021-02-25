Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
INFN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,595,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.
In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.