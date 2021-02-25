Insider Selling: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.11 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

