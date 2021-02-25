Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $998,208.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

