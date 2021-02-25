Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.41. 540,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.