Intuit’s (INTU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $455.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.77.

INTU stock opened at $413.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

