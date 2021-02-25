Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $43.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 764,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

