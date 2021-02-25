James Baillieu Buys 2,880,000 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu bought 2,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,320.00 ($440,228.57).

James Baillieu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, James Baillieu purchased 3,513,228 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$646,433.95 ($461,738.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.08.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

